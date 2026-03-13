Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran
- 13 March, 2026
- 11:47
Israel has launched new strikes towards the Iranian capital, Report informs via BBC.
In a post on Telegram the Israel Defense Forces say they have "just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran."
In the past few minutes multiple explosions have been reported in and near the city.
