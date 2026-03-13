Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    13 March, 2026
    Israel has launched new strikes towards the Iranian capital, Report informs via BBC.

    In a post on Telegram the Israel Defense Forces say they have "just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran."

    In the past few minutes multiple explosions have been reported in and near the city.

