    Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 14:48
    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend WUF13 in Baku, Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Uzbek president's adviser on foreign policy, told Report.

    The presidential adviser confirmed that the head of state is planning a visit to Baku to participate in WUF13.

    "We are already preparing. And yesterday, during a brief welcome to the delegation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the Uzbek president's acceptance of the invitation and his readiness to participate in this forum," he said.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Shavkat Mirziyoyev Abdulaziz Kamilov
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev Bakıda keçiriləcək WUF13-də iştirak edəcək
    Шавкат Мирзиёев примет участие на WUF13

