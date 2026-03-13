Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in WUF13
Foreign policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 14:48
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend WUF13 in Baku, Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Uzbek president's adviser on foreign policy, told Report.
The presidential adviser confirmed that the head of state is planning a visit to Baku to participate in WUF13.
"We are already preparing. And yesterday, during a brief welcome to the delegation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the Uzbek president's acceptance of the invitation and his readiness to participate in this forum," he said.
