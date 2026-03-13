Azerbaijan to establish 90,000-hectare national park in liberated territories

A national park with an area of 90,000 hectares is planned to be established in the liberated territories, Murad Shahverdiyev, Chief Consultant of the Department for Environmental and Natural Resources Management at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said during a meeting of the Environmental Issues Working Group.

Report quotes him as saying mine hazards in some areas are creating difficulties in conducting forest inventories.

"Using Turkish experience, we are carrying out an inventory of forest areas using satellite data. This work is being conducted as part of the creation of a new national park to protect natural complexes with special ecological significance," Shahverdiyev said.

He also noted that a map-scheme has been prepared for the national park, which will cover 90,000 hectares and include territories of the districts of Kalbajar, Lachin, Aghdara, Khojaly districts.

The project has been agreed upon with the relevant government institutions, and the necessary documentation work is currently underway.