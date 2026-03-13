Slovak President Peter Pellegrini eyes visiting Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    13 March, 2026
    Slovak President Peter Pellegrini plans to visit Azerbaijan, and his office is currently discussing the matter with the Azerbaijani side, Jan Kubiš, the Slovak President's aide for foreign policy, told Report.

    "The visit is indeed planned; it's on the agenda, and negotiations are currently underway through diplomatic channels with our friends in Azerbaijan to prepare for it," Kubiš said.

    Kubiš did not specify the timing of Pellegrini's visit, but allowed for the possibility that he might participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku.

    "I can't give precise information on this matter. But I assume it's possible, as urban development is one of the most important topics for the international community and for my country," the presidential aide said.

