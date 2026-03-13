Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Lu Mei: China intends to actively participate in int'l events in Azerbaijan

    Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei has expressed Beijing's readiness to cooperate with Baku to further strengthen relations between the two countries and implement the agreements reached at the high level, Report informs.

    "China is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to further develop the traditional friendship between the two countries, resolutely implement the important agreements reached by the heads of state, and promote the further development of China-Azerbaijan's comprehensive strategic partnership," the ambassador said at a briefing.

    She noted that Azerbaijan will host a number of major international events this year, in which China will actively participate.

    "This year, Azerbaijan will host the annual meeting of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) summit, as well as other multilateral events in which China will actively participate," Lu Mei added.

    According to her, future interactions between the foreign ministries, parliaments, and ruling parties of the two countries, as well as cooperation in trade, economics, and culture, will have a busy agenda.

    Lu Mey: Çin Azərbaycanda beynəlxalq tədbirlərdə fəal şəkildə iştirak etmək niyyətindədir
    Лу Мэй: Китай намерен активно участвовать в международных мероприятиях в Азербайджане

