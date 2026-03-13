A panel titled "China and Global Governance Initiative" was held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that it is necessary to increase economic trade in the region as well by using the right and appropriate tools.

Former President of Slovenia Borut Pahor believes that China participates in global affairs and currently this country is the winning side of a historic geopolitical phase:

"China is focused on its own development. This is China's own choice. It is a stable and predictable country. It supports international law."

Wu Hongbo, who served as China's Special Representative for European Affairs from 2019 to 2025, stated that his country is trying to offer its ideas and approaches to global governance against the backdrop of current turbulence and uncertainty in the world.

Eldor Aripov, Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, emphasized that changes are currently taking place in the world:

"China, on the other hand, stands more on fundamental principles. This country turns good ideas into realities. China is strengthening ties with Central Asian states, and comprehensive changes are taking place in relations. China is currently the number one investor in Central Asia. Last year, China's investments in the region reached $40 billion. China is establishing itself as a major player in Central Asia."

Josef Mondl, former Director of the China Competence Center at the University of St. Gallen and economist, noted that there are currently many inter-country initiatives.

"Countries pursue specific interests. The Global South does not consider China a rival. China implements specific projects. If we want to build connections between countries, we need to study the structure in depth."

Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Tobias Ellwood added that the lack of consensus among countries complicates the situation, and many countries take advantage of this.