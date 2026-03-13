Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Azerbaijan's financial sector assets down nearly 12% in 2025

    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 11:56
    Azerbaijan's financial sector assets down nearly 12% in 2025

    As of January 1, 2026, the assets of Azerbaijan's financial sector amounted to 60.6 billion manats (more than $35.6 billion), equal to 46.9% of the country's GDP and 65.7% of non-oil GDP, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

    As indicated in the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity overview report, this figure is 11.7% lower compared to January 1, 2025.

    As of the reporting date, 94.3% of sector assets were concentrated in banks – 17 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

    During the same period, the share of non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) and credit unions fell from 19.5% to 2%, while insurance companies' share rose from 3% to 3.5%, and investment companies' share remained at 0.2%.

    The sharp decline in NBCOs' share of assets is linked to the exclusion of the assets of Agrarkredit CJSC NBCO, which had absorbed toxic assets of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC.

    Azərbaycanın maliyyə sektoru ötən il aktivlərini 12 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Активы финсектора Азербайджана в 2025 году сократились почти на 12%

