Azerbaijan increases shoe production by 36%

In January–February 2026, 156,000 pairs of shoes were produced in Azerbaijan, 36% more year-on-year, Report inform, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

As of March 1, the country had 136,400 pairs of finished products in stock.

In 2025, a total of 1.079 million pairs of shoes were produced in Azerbaijan, which was 0.7% fewer than in 2024.