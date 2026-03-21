Azerbaijan increases shoe production by 36%
Industry
- 21 March, 2026
- 14:51
In January–February 2026, 156,000 pairs of shoes were produced in Azerbaijan, 36% more year-on-year, Report inform, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.
As of March 1, the country had 136,400 pairs of finished products in stock.
In 2025, a total of 1.079 million pairs of shoes were produced in Azerbaijan, which was 0.7% fewer than in 2024.
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