Pezeshkian says Iran has no intention of conflict with neighbors
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 13:05
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Tehran doesn't seek conflict with Islamic countries and its neighbors, Report informs.
"Addressing Islamic countries and our dear neighbors: you are our brothers, and we do not seek conflict with you," Pezeshkian wrote on X.
He also stated that only Israel would benefit from discord among Middle Eastern states.
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