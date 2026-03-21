Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Pezeshkian says Iran has no intention of conflict with neighbors

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 13:05
    Pezeshkian says Iran has no intention of conflict with neighbors

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Tehran doesn't seek conflict with Islamic countries and its neighbors, Report informs.

    "Addressing Islamic countries and our dear neighbors: you are our brothers, and we do not seek conflict with you," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

    He also stated that only Israel would benefit from discord among Middle Eastern states.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian: İran qonşuları ilə münaqişəyə can atmır
    Пезешкиан заявил об отсутствии у Ирана намерений конфликтовать с соседями

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