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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan's direct investments in Russian economy grow by nearly 3 times

    Finance
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 14:46
    Azerbaijan's direct investments in Russian economy grow by nearly 3 times

    In 2025, Azerbaijan made direct investments of $52.776 million in Russia's economy, 2.8 times more year-on-year, Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    During the year, Russia invested $267.805 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 14.2% more than the previous year.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's direct investments in other countries amounted to $6.595 billion (6.4% less year-on-year), while foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.

    Foreign direct investment Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan Rusiya iqtisadiyyatına birbaşa investisiya qoyuluşunu 3 dəfəyə yaxın artırıb

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