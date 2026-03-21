In 2025, Azerbaijan made direct investments of $52.776 million in Russia's economy, 2.8 times more year-on-year, Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During the year, Russia invested $267.805 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 14.2% more than the previous year.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's direct investments in other countries amounted to $6.595 billion (6.4% less year-on-year), while foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.