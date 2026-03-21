Azerbaijan's direct investments in Russian economy grow by nearly 3 times
Finance
- 21 March, 2026
- 14:46
In 2025, Azerbaijan made direct investments of $52.776 million in Russia's economy, 2.8 times more year-on-year, Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
During the year, Russia invested $267.805 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 14.2% more than the previous year.
In 2025, Azerbaijan's direct investments in other countries amounted to $6.595 billion (6.4% less year-on-year), while foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.
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