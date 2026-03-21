Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    S. Korea in talks with US, partners on multiple fronts over its role in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    S. Korea in talks with US, partners on multiple fronts over its role in Strait of Hormuz

    South Korea is in close talks with the United States and other partner countries on "multiple fronts" over its potential contributions to ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior presidential official said Friday, Report informs via Yongap.

    The official's remark came as the US has stepped up its call for allies and partner countries, including South Korea and Japan, to join efforts to keep open the key waterway where 20 percent of global oil and gas pass through.

    The shipping channel has effectively been shut down as the war between US-Israeli forces and Iran has intensified.

    "Regarding the ways for us to contribute in relation to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, we are in close communication with the United States and other key partners and holding consultations with them on multiple fronts," the official said.

    "We are seeking a range of options that best serve our national interests," the official said.

    The official noted the possibility of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East, a scenario that could directly impact South Korea's energy supply if the shipping disruptions persist in the Strait of Hormuz.

    As the international community, including the UN Security Council, has raised serious concerns over the situation and called for a coordinated response, many countries are reviewing ways to contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

    "The safety of international sea lanes and freedom of navigation are in the interest of all countries, as protected under international law," he said. "We hope that global maritime logistics will be swiftly normalized based on these principles."

    "We will carefully consider ways to contribute, as we take into account domestic laws and procedures, as well as the readiness posture on the Korean Peninsula," the official added.

    South Korea Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Cənubi Koreya Hörmüz boğazında vəziyyətin normallaşması üçün İranla danışıqlar aparır
    Южная Корея ведет переговоры с Ираном для нормализации ситуации в Ормузском проливе

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