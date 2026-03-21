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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Guterres: UN cooperates with Board of Peace

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 13:47
    Guterres: UN cooperates with Board of Peace

    The UN is actively cooperating with the Board of Peace (BoP), which was established under a US initiative, as part of efforts to regulate peace in the Gaza Strip, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with the European edition of Politico, Report informs.

    Guterres welcomed the board's plan for the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

    He said that there was a specific objective approved by the Security Council (in Resolution 2803) and that the UN was actively cooperating with the structures created by the Board of Peace.

    Guterres considered the Board of Peace to be a "personal project" of US President Donald Trump and noted that the new organization's authority should not go beyond the Gaza reconstruction plan.

    The first meeting of the Board of Peace was held on February 19 in Washington, D.C. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also attended the meeting at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

    Board of Peace Antonio Guterres
    BMT Sülh Şurası ilə fəal əməkdaşlıq edir
    Гутерриш: ООН активно сотрудничает с Советом мира

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