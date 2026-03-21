Guterres: UN cooperates with Board of Peace

The UN is actively cooperating with the Board of Peace (BoP), which was established under a US initiative, as part of efforts to regulate peace in the Gaza Strip, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with the European edition of Politico, Report informs.

Guterres welcomed the board's plan for the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

He said that there was a specific objective approved by the Security Council (in Resolution 2803) and that the UN was actively cooperating with the structures created by the Board of Peace.

Guterres considered the Board of Peace to be a "personal project" of US President Donald Trump and noted that the new organization's authority should not go beyond the Gaza reconstruction plan.

The first meeting of the Board of Peace was held on February 19 in Washington, D.C. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also attended the meeting at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.