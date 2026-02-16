Czech PM plans to visit Baku in April - EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 15:58
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš plans to visit Azerbaijan at the end of April, the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan told Report.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš exchanged invitations for reciprocal visits during their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.
Latest News
16:44
Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplusBusiness
16:43
Italy expects visit from Azerbaijani parliamentariansForeign policy
16:42
Ambassador: Azerbaijan invested approximately 2.5B euros in Italian economyBusiness
16:37
7 killed in Indian chemical factory blazeOther countries
16:27
Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €600M by 2030Business
16:24
Azerbaijan expects Italy and Slovenia to join Black Sea energy projectEnergy
16:14
Caucasus Muslims Board to open representation office in VaticanReligion
16:12
Italy to support Azerbaijan's expansion in its marketBusiness
15:58