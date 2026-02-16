Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Czech PM plans to visit Baku in April - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 15:58
    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš plans to visit Azerbaijan at the end of April, the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan told Report.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš exchanged invitations for reciprocal visits during their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

    Çexiyanın Baş naziri apreldə Bakıya səfər etməyi planlaşdırır - EKSKLÜZİV
    Премьер Чехии планирует посетить Баку в апреле - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

