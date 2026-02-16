Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    AZAL launches scheduled flights to Shymkent

    Finance
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 15:20
    AZAL launches scheduled flights to Shymkent

    Azerbaijan"s national air carrier, AZAL, will launch scheduled flights to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, starting from June 2026. Tickets for the new destination are already available for purchase. The initial flight will be operated on 16 June 2026.

    Report informs, citing the company, that, according to the airline"s flight schedule, flights en route Baku–Shymkent–Baku will be operated as follows:

    • From 16 to 27 June 2026 - twice per week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Baku to Shymkent and vice versa;
    • From 30 June 2026 onwards - three times per week, departing Baku on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and returning from Shymkent on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

    Shymkent will become AZAL"s fourth destination in Kazakhstan within the airline"s expanding route network. In 2025, the airline operated nearly 850 scheduled round-trip flights to Almaty, Astana and Aktau.

    The launch of the new route will provide additional opportunities for residents of Shymkent not only to travel to Baku, but also to benefit from convenient transit flights via the capital of Azerbaijan. Passengers will gain access to AZAL"s extensive route network, including popular destinations such as Istanbul, Dubai, Tel-Aviv, Milano, London, Prague, alongside a broad selection of other cities across Middle East, Europe and Asia.

    Tickets can be purchased via the official website www.azal.az, the airline's mobile app, or at the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.

    AZAL flights Baku Shymkent
    AZAL Şımkentə müntəzəm reyslərə başlayır
    AZAL запускает регулярные рейсы в Шымкент

