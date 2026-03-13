Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Hezbollah

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 19:04
    Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Hezbollah

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced large-scale strikes on military targets in Iran and on the infrastructure of the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

    According to Report, citing the IDF press service, Israeli forces have carried out approximately 7,600 strikes on various targets in Iran. Of these, over 2,000 attacks were directed at headquarters and facilities of Iranian state institutions, while around 4,700 strikes targeted sites linked to Iran's missile program.

    The IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force has conducted more than 4,700 combat sorties and over 380 flights in Iranian airspace to date.

    In Lebanon, the IDF carried out more than 1,100 strikes. Targets included approximately 190 sites of the Radwan unit, over 200 missile-related sites, about 35 command and control facilities, and roughly 80 high-rise buildings reportedly used by Hezbollah for military purposes.

    Additionally, the IDF stated that over 380 Hezbollah fighters were killed during the operations.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail İran və "Hizbullah"ın infrastrukturuna genişmiqyaslı zərbələr endirdiyini bildirib
    Израиль сообщил о масштабных ударах по инфраструктуре Ирана и "Хезболлах"

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