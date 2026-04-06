Ambassador Farid Talibov invites Okinawa governor to attend WUF13 in Baku

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov invited Okinawa Prefectural Governor Danny Tamaki to participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Report informs.

"It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Mr.Denny Tamaki, Governor of Okinawa Prefecture. Appreciate the warm welcome and friendly discussion. The invitation to participate WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," Talibov wrote on X.

WUF13 will take place from May 17 to 22.