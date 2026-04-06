Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites Okinawa governor to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 11:15
    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites Okinawa governor to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov invited Okinawa Prefectural Governor Danny Tamaki to participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Report informs.

    "It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Mr.Denny Tamaki, Governor of Okinawa Prefecture. Appreciate the warm welcome and friendly discussion. The invitation to participate WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," Talibov wrote on X.

    WUF13 will take place from May 17 to 22.

    Farid Talibov World Urban Forum (WUF13) Danny Tamaki Okinawa
    Fərid Talıbov Okinavanın qubernatorunu WUF13-ə dəvət edib
    Фарид Талыбов передал губернатору префектуры Окинава приглашение на WUF13 в Баку

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