Three ports closed in Azerbaijan amid adverse weather conditions

Three ports in Azerbaijan have been closed due to unstable weather conditions, Parvana Imanova, press secretary of the State Maritime and Port Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, told Report.

Imanova highlighted that access to the Garadagh, Dubandi, and Sahil ports has been closed: "But other ports remain open."

Unstable weather continues in Azerbaijan, with heavy and intense rainfall in some areas and snow in mountainous regions. In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 90 mm of precipitation was recorded on April 5–6, which is 390% of the monthly norm. In some places, the north‑west wind is blowing, with maximum speeds reaching 24 m/s in Baku and Absheron, 20 m/s in Shabran, and up to 18 m/s in Ganja and Dashkasan.