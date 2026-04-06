Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Three ports closed in Azerbaijan amid adverse weather conditions

    Infrastructure
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 10:40
    Three ports closed in Azerbaijan amid adverse weather conditions

    Three ports in Azerbaijan have been closed due to unstable weather conditions, Parvana Imanova, press secretary of the State Maritime and Port Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, told Report.

    Imanova highlighted that access to the Garadagh, Dubandi, and Sahil ports has been closed: "But other ports remain open."

    Unstable weather continues in Azerbaijan, with heavy and intense rainfall in some areas and snow in mountainous regions. In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 90 mm of precipitation was recorded on April 5–6, which is 390% of the monthly norm. In some places, the north‑west wind is blowing, with maximum speeds reaching 24 m/s in Baku and Absheron, 20 m/s in Shabran, and up to 18 m/s in Ganja and Dashkasan.

    State Maritime and Port Agency Parvana Imanova Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Adverse weather
    Azərbaycanda qeyri-sabit hava şəraiti ilə əlaqədar bağlanan limanlar açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане из-за нестабильной погоды закрыты три морских порта

    Latest News

    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed