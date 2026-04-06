Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 11:22
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi

    On April 6, an official welcome ceremony was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report's correspodent, a guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev.

    President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

    The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.

    The two presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.

    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi

    Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Tbilisidə rəsmi qarşılanma mərasimi olub - YENİLƏNİB
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    В Тбилиси состоялась церемония официальной встречи Ильхама Алиева - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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