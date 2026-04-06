Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 11:22
On April 6, an official welcome ceremony was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to Report's correspodent, a guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev.
President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.
The two presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.
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