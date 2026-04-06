Death toll from US and Israeli strikes on Tehran rises to 23

The number of people killed in Tehran as a result of US and Israeli attacks has risen to 23, Report informs via Al Jazeera TV.

It was stated that among the dead are 6 children.

Additionally, 5 people were killed in attacks on residential neighborhoods in the city of Qom, and 6 people in the city of Bandar Lengeh. The total number of deaths in Iran as a result of the latest strikes has reached 34.

09:27

As a result of the attack by US and Israeli forces on Baharestan (Tehran, Iran), at least 13 people have been killed, the city governor said, Report informs via Fars news agency.

According to the governor, the US and Israel struck two residential buildings.

"So far, 13 martyrs have been taken from the scene by rescue teams," Fars quoted the governor as saying.

It was noted that search and rescue operations are continuing, and the number of deaths may increase.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.