Traffic to be monitored in the lead-up to WUF13

In the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, traffic along designated routes will be monitored to ensure its safe and efficient management, WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company told Report.

Accordingly, as part of a joint monitoring exercise led by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and the relevant authorities, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on a number of streets and avenues across Baku overnight between 11 and 12 April.

The monitoring exercise will cover routes linking the Baku Crystal Hall, Fairmont Baku Flame Towers, Four Seasons Hotel Baku, JW Marriott Absheron Baku, The Ritz-Carlton, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the Baku Olympic Stadium, the event"s main venue.

Drivers and other road users are advised to plan ahead for the specified date, allow for potential congestion along the affected routes and consider using alternative roads where possible.

Further details on the exact areas where restrictions will apply, along with additional information, will be made public in the coming days.

Traffic monitoring ahead of WUF13 follows a well-established approach used in preparations for a number of major international events held in Azerbaijan over the past decade, where it has been successfully implemented.