The Shuttle Time program, implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the BWF Membership Grant project, was organized in Lankaran as part of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the ABF told Report.

The main goal of the project is to promote mass participation in badminton in Azerbaijan, to spark interest in the sport among schoolchildren, and to train young badminton coaches.

The training sessions held at the Lankaran City Olympic Sports Complex were attended by 60 schoolchildren.

First, the rules of badminton were explained to the schoolchildren, and then the training began.

Earlier this year, the project was implemented in the cities of Ganja and Shirvan.

The Shuttle Time program is carried out with the joint support of the BWF, Badminton Europe, as well as Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Science and Education.