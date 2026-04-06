Araghchi: Strikes on Iran's infrastructure to have negative effect on global economy
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 12:08
Strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's infrastructure will have devastating consequences for the global economy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, Report informs via Iranian media.
"The consequences of such a situation will not be limited to Iran or the region, but will have a destructive impact on global energy and the economy, and the responsibility for this rests solely with Washington," Araghchi stated.
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