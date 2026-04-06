Strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's infrastructure will have devastating consequences for the global economy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, Report informs via Iranian media.

"The consequences of such a situation will not be limited to Iran or the region, but will have a destructive impact on global energy and the economy, and the responsibility for this rests solely with Washington," Araghchi stated.