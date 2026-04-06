Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Araghchi: Strikes on Iran's infrastructure to have negative effect on global economy

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 12:08
    Araghchi: Strikes on Iran's infrastructure to have negative effect on global economy

    Strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's infrastructure will have devastating consequences for the global economy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, Report informs via Iranian media.

    "The consequences of such a situation will not be limited to Iran or the region, but will have a destructive impact on global energy and the economy, and the responsibility for this rests solely with Washington," Araghchi stated.

    Abbas Araghchi Jean-Noel Barrot US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Əraqçi: İrandakı infrastruktura zərbələr qlobal iqtisadiyyata mənfi təsir göstərəcək
    Арагчи: Удары по инфраструктуре в Иране отрицательно скажутся на мировой экономике

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