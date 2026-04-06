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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ukrainian forces strike Russian military frigate in Novorossiysk port

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    • 06 April, 2026
    • 16:57
    Ukrainian forces strike Russian military frigate in Novorossiysk port

    The Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine on Monday struck the Russian military frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the port of Novorossiysk and the Syvash drilling rig, said Robert Brovdi, call sign Magyar, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "On the night of April 6, Unmanned Systems Forces struck the frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the port of Novorossiysk and delivered some blessed fire to the Syvash drilling rig," he said.

    Brovdi noted that the operation was carried out by the military of the 1st Operational Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces, planned and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Magyar adds that the extent of the damage is being assessed by intelligence.

    The strike on the floating drilling rig Syvash was carried out by the military of the 413th Operational Group Raid in conjunction with the Navy's deep-strike forces.

    The commander stated that the Admiral Grigorovich is the first military frigate of the Burevestnik project of the Russian Navy. It is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles (eight units) and the Shtil-1 air defense system (24 missiles). The air defense missiles were launched directly from the frigate as it approached the target, which did not prevent the strike from being carried out.

    Russian-Ukrainian conflict
    Ukrayna Rusiyanın "Admiral Qriqoroviç" freqatını vurub
    Украина поразила российский фрегат "Адмирал Григорович" в Новороссийске

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