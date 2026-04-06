Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    SOCAR Gas Export Department earned $2.6M in two months

    Energy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 17:05
    SOCAR Gas Export Department earned $2.6M in two months

    In January–February 2026, the Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non‑oil products worth $2.6 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

    According to the monthly export review by the center, this represents a decrease of 6-fold or $13 million year-over-year.

    During the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's overall non‑oil and gas sector exports rose by $19.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $580.1 million.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Non-oil exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    SOCAR-ın Qaz İxrac İdarəsi iki ayda qeyri-neft ixracından qazancını açıqlayıb
    Управление экспорта газа SOCAR заработало от ненефтяного экспорта $2,6 млн

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