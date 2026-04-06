SOCAR Gas Export Department earned $2.6M in two months
Energy
- 06 April, 2026
- 17:05
In January–February 2026, the Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non‑oil products worth $2.6 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.
According to the monthly export review by the center, this represents a decrease of 6-fold or $13 million year-over-year.
During the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's overall non‑oil and gas sector exports rose by $19.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $580.1 million.
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