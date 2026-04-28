Yerzhan Mukash: Aktau may become ECO tourism capital by 2030

The Kazakh city of Aktau has been put forward as the sole candidate for the status of Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2030, Report informs.

The announcement was made by ECO Deputy Secretary General Yerzhan Mukash during the 9th meeting of the Organization's High-Level Expert Group on Tourism held in Azerbaijan's Shusha.

"Issues concerning the designation of the ECO Tourism Capital for 2030 were considered. Following the discussions, the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan was proposed as the sole candidate," he noted.