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    ITA: Italian businesses to be widely represented at Caspian Agro 2026 in Baku

    AIC
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:47
    ITA: Italian businesses to be widely represented at Caspian Agro 2026 in Baku

    Italian companies will take an active part in Caspian Agro 2026, which will be held in Baku from May 5 to 8, the Baku office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) told Report.

    As part of the exhibition, ITA will present the national pavilion of Italy. It will feature companies offering advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and internationally recognized know-how. "Leading Italian manufacturers will present a wide range of solutions - from agricultural machinery and precision irrigation systems to food processing, packaging, horticulture, and distribution of high-quality food products," ITA emphasized.

    Italy's participation in the exhibition is part of multilateral cooperation aimed at developing innovations, increasing the efficiency and sustainability of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector. It also opens new opportunities for industrial and trade partnerships beneficial to both countries.

    The agency noted that Azerbaijan's agricultural market remains dynamic and attractive for bilateral cooperation. According to ITA data, in 2025, Azerbaijan's (agricultural - ed.) imports from Italy grew by 175.89% compared to 2024, amounting to 7.14 million euros, which placed Italy fourth among the country's main suppliers.

    "In 2025, the total volume of agricultural machinery and equipment supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 27.44% compared to the previous year, reaching 49.53 million euros. Over the same period, imports from Italy grew by 175.89% - to 7.14 million euros. In 2025, the total volume of machinery and equipment imports to Azerbaijan for the food industry amounted to 22.28 million euros (+0.2%). Imports of these products from Italy amounted to 3.14 million euros with a slight decline (-2.0%), and against the backdrop of growing demand for efficient solutions in food processing and packaging, particularly in the meat, dairy, vegetable, and fruit sectors, Italy has established itself as the second leading supplier," the agency emphasized.

    Caspian Agro Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Azerbaijan Italy relations
    Azərbaycan ötən il 50 milyon avroluq aqrar maşın və avadanlıq alıb
    ИТА: Итальянский бизнес будет широко представлен на Caspian Agro 2026 в Баку

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