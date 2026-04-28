Yerzhan Mukash: Tourism roadmap being developed under ECO Vision 2035

A roadmap for the tourism sector is being developed within the ECO Vision 2035, Deputy Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Yerzhan Mukash said at the 9th meeting of the ECO High-Level Expert Group on Tourism held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs.

According to him, as part of preparations for the adoption of new strategic goals for economic cooperation through 2035, it is important to establish a clear and systematic approach to the development of the tourism sector: "The roadmap being developed for this purpose will cover the first five-year phase of the 2035 vision. The document will define priority areas in the field of tourism and will be implemented in parallel with the overall strategy adopted at the international level."