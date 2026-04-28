The EU's "inhuman sanctions" on Iran were never about "human rights," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X, Report informs.

"EU's inhuman sanctions on Iran were never about "human rights" - they were designed to trample the basic rights of ordinary Iranians. No one is buying this tired moral theater. Such posturing won't earn you-or your constituency-an ounce of credibility on the world stage. If anything, it only further demonstrates Europe's ruling class' double-standard & hypocrisy, and hastens Europe's embarrassing descent into irrelevance," the MFA spokesperson wrote.