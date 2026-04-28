Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experience in capital markets
Finance
- 28 April, 2026
- 11:58
Azerbaijan and Türkiye have exchanged experience in margin trading, licensing of investment companies, and investment funds, Report informs.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the discussions took place during a visit by its delegation to Türkiye.
During meetings at the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, the sides addressed key issues related to the development and strengthening of capital markets, as well as improvements to the regulatory framework.
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