Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experience in capital markets

    Finance
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:58
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experience in capital markets

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye have exchanged experience in margin trading, licensing of investment companies, and investment funds, Report informs.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the discussions took place during a visit by its delegation to Türkiye.

    During meetings at the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, the sides addressed key issues related to the development and strengthening of capital markets, as well as improvements to the regulatory framework.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə kapital bazarları üzrə təcrübə mübadiləsi aparıb
    Азербайджан и Турция провели обмен опытом в сфере рынков капитала

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