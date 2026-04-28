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    Rovshan Najaf: IE project results to emerge in coming decades

    ICT
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:23
    Rovshan Najaf: IE project results to emerge in coming decades

    The results of projects similar to the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation will become tangible in the long term and will manifest in the coming decades, stated SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf at the signing ceremony of the memorandum on the establishment of the hub in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, Spain's IE University is one of the world's leading universities in the field of innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge.

    "The university's achievements over the decades serve as an example. It will bring world-class academic standards, educational programs, and courses to Azerbaijan, enabling young people to acquire this knowledge within the country," he noted.

    Najaf emphasized that the implementation of the project will also have a positive impact on other academic circles.

    "We hope that in the future we will be able to expand cooperation not only with IE but also with other universities and academic institutions," he added.

    He also added that SOCAR views the initiative as a large-scale and significant project.

    Rovshan Najaf State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku
    Rövşən Nəcəf: "IE Mərkəzi kimi layihələrin nəticəsini gələcək onilliklərdə görəcəyik"
    Ровшан Наджаф: Результаты проекта IE проявятся в ближайшие десятилетия

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