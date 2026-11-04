Azerbaijan to increase agricultural subsidies in 2027

Subsidies under Azerbaijan's state program for developing the production and processing of agricultural, fisheries and aquaculture products for 2026–2030 will increase by 230 million manats ($135.29 million) next year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that Babayev announced the increase during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

"I believe this is a very significant step. Total agricultural subsidies will rise from 500 million manats ($294.12 million) to 720–730 million manats ($423.53 million–$429.41 million) in just one year. This represents an increase of approximately 50%. It is a major achievement, and we believe it will provide substantial support to agriculture," he said.