Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan to increase agricultural subsidies in 2027

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 15:36
    Azerbaijan to increase agricultural subsidies in 2027

    Subsidies under Azerbaijan's state program for developing the production and processing of agricultural, fisheries and aquaculture products for 2026–2030 will increase by 230 million manats ($135.29 million) next year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

    Report informs that Babayev announced the increase during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

    "I believe this is a very significant step. Total agricultural subsidies will rise from 500 million manats ($294.12 million) to 720–730 million manats ($423.53 million–$429.41 million) in just one year. This represents an increase of approximately 50%. It is a major achievement, and we believe it will provide substantial support to agriculture," he said.

    Sahil Babayev Agricultural sector Subsidies
    Azərbaycan aqrar sektora subsidiyaları təxminən 50 % artırır
    Азербайджан увеличивает субсидии аграрному сектору примерно на 50%
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    All News Feed