Azerbaijan and Russia sign emergency cooperation plan for 2027–2029

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Azerbaijan and Russia have signed a joint action plan for cooperation between their emergency ministries for 2027–2029, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations told Report.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov and Russian Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov.

Heydarov highlighted the development of multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, noting the successful cooperation between their emergency response agencies.

He pointed to cooperation in improving emergency preparedness, including professional training, scientific and methodological collaboration, and the prompt exchange of information. He expressed confidence that the visit would help expand these ties.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the joint action plan for developing mutually beneficial relations and broadening exchanges of experience across various fields.

Kurenkov praised the organization of the World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships in Baku. He expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two ministries, underpinned by close bilateral ties and mutual trust.

He said the talks, exchanges of views and newly signed action plan would provide further impetus for expanding cooperation and launching new joint initiatives.

The meeting also included an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Kurenkov is visiting Azerbaijan for the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships in Baku.