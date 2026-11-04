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    BP brings deep reservoir oil well online at ACG

    Energy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 15:35
    BP brings deep reservoir oil well online at ACG

    BP, as the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block, has brought online an oil production well targeting deep-lying reservoirs.

    According to Report, citing BP-Azerbaijan, the well was drilled from the Deepwater Gunashli platform and targets oil reserves in reservoirs containing free gas.

    "In addition to the first free gas production well, a production well targeting oil reserves in these reservoirs was drilled from the Deepwater Gunashli platform. It was brought online as planned at the end of the third quarter of 2026. The well is also expected to provide additional appraisal data to help assess the potential for further development of these reservoirs," the company said in a statement.

    The company did not disclose the well's depth or production rate.

    BP also said it continues to produce free gas from the Pereriv (Podkirmaki) Sand Formation through the first gas production well, drilled in 2025.

    The well targeted two priority reservoir intervals beneath the producing oil reservoirs: the shallower Nadkirmaki Sand Formation and the deeper Pereriv (Podkirmaki) Sand Formation. It confirmed gas reserves in the former and identified high-pressure gas in the latter.

    "Gas and condensate produced from the well are transported to the Sangachal Terminal using the existing ACG infrastructure. Well and reservoir testing activities are continuing alongside initial production," the statement said.

    Commercial production of free gas at ACG began in the first half of 2026.

    BP Azerbaijan Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields
    BP AÇG-nin dərində yerləşən laylarından neft hasilatı üçün quyu istismara verib
    BP ввела нефтяную скважину в глубокозалегающих пластах АЧГ
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