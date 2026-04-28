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    Japan PM Takaichi to depart Friday for 5-day trip to Vietnam, Australia

    Other countries
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:51
    Japan PM Takaichi to depart Friday for 5-day trip to Vietnam, Australia

    Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit Vietnam and Australia for talks with their leaders during a five-day trip starting later this week, the government's top spokesperson said Tuesday, Report informs via Kyodo.

    The prime minister is aiming to deepen economic and security ties during the trip from Friday, as Japan seeks to strengthen supply chains for key resources amid the conflict in the Middle East, while China is also making increasingly assertive moves in the region.

    "Strengthening our relations with Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, and with Australia, a core partner among like-minded nations, is extremely important for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference.

    Takaichi will meet To Lam, Vietnam's president and leader of its ruling Communist Party, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on Saturday, while she will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

    With Vietnam, Japan hopes to reaffirm the strengthening of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, including in areas of economic security, such as energy and critical minerals, Kihara said.

    Takaichi will also deliver a speech in the Southeast Asian country on her vision for evolving Japan's free and open Indo-Pacific diplomatic policy platform, Kihara said, as the initiative launched by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pursue a rules-based international order in the region marks its 10th anniversary.

    In Australia, the leaders are expected to take their strategic partnership to new heights, with greater cooperation in areas including national and economic security, Kihara said.

    Takaichi's visit to Australia coincides with the 50th anniversary of the signing the countries' basic treaty of friendship and cooperation.

    Sanae Takaichi Japan Vietnam Australia To Lam Anthony Albanese
    Sanae Takaiti Vyetnam və Avstraliya liderləri ilə danışıqlar aparacaq
    Санаэ Такаити в мае проведет переговоры с лидерами Вьетнама и Австралии

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