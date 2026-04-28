Deputy minister: Azerbaijan strengthens labor oversight, expands jobs

Employment opportunities have significantly expanded in recent years in Azerbaijan, and oversight of labor relations has also been strengthened, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Zaur Aliyev said at a conference dedicated to the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Report informs.

According to him, the consistent social reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in recent years have also encompassed the sphere of labor relations. He noted the growth in the number of labor contracts and the active digitalization of this sphere.

The deputy minister emphasized that the Labor and Employment subsystem plays an important role not only due to its functional advantages but also in ensuring flexible and effective oversight of labor relations. He also reported on the expansion of preventive measures in the field of occupational safety and the development of international cooperation in this sphere.

"The reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the sphere of labor relations receive positive assessments from the International Labour Organization. Azerbaijan has ratified 60 conventions and one protocol of the organization, which makes the country one of the leaders in the CIS space in terms of the number of adopted ILO documents," he noted.

In addition, according to the deputy minister, large-scale reconstruction work continues in the territories liberated from occupation. Under these conditions, special attention is paid to ensuring safe labor.