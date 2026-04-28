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    Yashar Hamzayev: Azerbaijan adopts 10 core standards of International Labour Organization

    Social security
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:35
    Yashar Hamzayev: Azerbaijan adopts 10 core standards of International Labour Organization

    Azerbaijan has ratified all ten fundamental standards of the International Labour Organization (ILO), stated the International Labour Organization (ILO) Coordinator for Azerbaijan, Yashar Hamzayev, at the conference themed "Managing Psychosocial Risks in the Workplace: Modern Approaches and Solutions," dedicated to April 28 – World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Report informs.

    According to him, this is an indicator of socially oriented governance in Azerbaijan: "This is a demonstration of the state's attention to providing workers with a safe and healthy working environment, which is highly appreciated by the International Labour Organization."

    International Labour Organization Azerbaijan
    Yaşar Həmzəyev: Azərbaycan BƏT-in 10 fundamental normasını qəbul edib
    Яшар Гамзаев: Азербайджан принял 10 фундаментальных норм Международной организации труда

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