Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan to send government-business delegation to Uganda

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 11:34
    Azerbaijan to send government-business delegation to Uganda

    Azerbaijan and Uganda have discussed accelerating the conclusion of an investment agreement and a double taxation avoidance treaty.

    According to Report, citing Ugandan media, these discussions took place in Baku during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a Ugandan delegation led by State Minister for International Affairs Henry Okello Oryem.

    During the meeting, the Ugandan side encouraged Azerbaijani investors to explore opportunities in agriculture, tourism, mining, science and technology, as well as the country's oil and gas sector.

    Azerbaijan, in turn, announced plans to send a joint government-business delegation to Uganda by the end of 2026, increase the number of scholarships for Ugandan students, and provide training opportunities for diplomats.

    Uganda Foreign investment Jeyhun Bayramov Henry Okello Oryem
    Azərbaycan Uqandaya hökumət nümayəndə heyəti göndərəcək
    Азербайджан направит правительственно-деловую делегацию в Уганду

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