Azerbaijan and Bulgaria hold sixth round of political consultations between foreign ministries

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed the development of their strategic partnership, including cooperation in the energy sector, the establishment of green energy corridors, transport and logistics links, trade and investment.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the talks were held in Sofia during the November 5–6 visit of Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Bulgaria.

The visit included the sixth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Elnur Mammadov, while the Bulgarian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ivanka Tasheva.

The sides discussed in detail the current state and prospects of their strategic partnership, as well as cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and logistics sectors and other areas. Particular attention was paid to green energy corridors.

The participants exchanged views on diversifying bilateral trade and promoting mutual investment. They also stressed the need to continue providing mutual support and coordinating positions within international organizations.

The talks also covered opportunities to expand humanitarian ties and cooperation in culture, science and education. The sides highlighted the importance of these areas in bilateral relations.

During the visit, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova received Elnur Mammadov. The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister also held talks with Rusi Ivanov, foreign policy adviser to the Bulgarian Prime Minister. They discussed expanding bilateral ties and prospects for further cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited Bulgaria's National Assembly, where they met with members of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its chairman, Hamid Hamid, as well as members of the Committee on Foreign Policy and the committee's deputy chairman, Slavi Vasilev.

The discussions highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy, increased contacts between legislative bodies and interparliamentary cooperation in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Elnur Mammadov also delivered a lecture to participants of the Diplomatic Institute of Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the Student Diplomatic Club at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".