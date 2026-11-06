IRGC claims to have shot down 16th US drone over Qeshm island
Other countries
- 06 November, 2026
- 18:48
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed another US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island, according to Report.
"A few minutes ago, the 16th US MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed over Qeshm Island by a new advanced IRGC air defence system operating under the country's integrated air defence network," the IRGC press service said in a statement.
According to the IRGC, the downed aircraft was an MQ-1 series reconnaissance and attack drone operated by the US military.
SEPAH Qeşm adası üzərində ABŞ-nin 16-cı PUA-sının məhv edildiyini açıqlayıb
КСИР заявил об уничтожении 16-го американского беспилотника над островом Кешм
Latest News
23:57
Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threatsOther countries
23:49
Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern CyprusRegion
23:25
Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staffOther countries
23:21
Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classesOther countries
22:59
Photo
SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework AgreementEnergy
22:38
FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transportOther countries
22:34
Photo
Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in SerbiaForeign policy
22:09
Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and AsiaForeign policy
21:38
Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham AliyevDomestic policy