Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    IRGC claims to have shot down 16th US drone over Qeshm island

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 18:48
    IRGC claims to have shot down 16th US drone over Qeshm island

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed another US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island, according to Report.

    "A few minutes ago, the 16th US MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed over Qeshm Island by a new advanced IRGC air defence system operating under the country's integrated air defence network," the IRGC press service said in a statement.

    According to the IRGC, the downed aircraft was an MQ-1 series reconnaissance and attack drone operated by the US military.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Escalation in Middle East
    SEPAH Qeşm adası üzərində ABŞ-nin 16-cı PUA-sının məhv edildiyini açıqlayıb
    КСИР заявил об уничтожении 16-го американского беспилотника над островом Кешм
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:57
    Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats
    Other countries
    23:49
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus
    Region
    23:25
    Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff
    Other countries
    23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes
    Other countries
    22:59
    Photo
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    Energy
    22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport
    Other countries
    22:34
    Photo
    Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed