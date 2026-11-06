IRGC claims to have shot down 16th US drone over Qeshm island

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed another US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island, according to Report.

"A few minutes ago, the 16th US MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed over Qeshm Island by a new advanced IRGC air defence system operating under the country's integrated air defence network," the IRGC press service said in a statement.

According to the IRGC, the downed aircraft was an MQ-1 series reconnaissance and attack drone operated by the US military.