Bloomberg: US and Iran near breakthrough in talks to end conflict

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The United States and Iran are approaching a possible breakthrough in negotiations aimed at fully ending the conflict.

According to Bloomberg, cited by Report, Iran is reviewing proposals concerning its nuclear activities submitted by Qatar, the main mediator. Potential concessions on this issue could mark a significant step forward in negotiations, which stalled after a temporary peace agreement reached in June fell through.

US President Donald Trump recently held a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions.

According to the agency, this indicates the US leader's determination to end the war.

Earlier, Trump said that the war with Iran and the resulting fuel crisis were the main reasons for the Republican Party's defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.