Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Bloomberg: US and Iran near breakthrough in talks to end conflict

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 19:00
    Bloomberg: US and Iran near breakthrough in talks to end conflict

    The United States and Iran are approaching a possible breakthrough in negotiations aimed at fully ending the conflict.

    According to Bloomberg, cited by Report, Iran is reviewing proposals concerning its nuclear activities submitted by Qatar, the main mediator. Potential concessions on this issue could mark a significant step forward in negotiations, which stalled after a temporary peace agreement reached in June fell through.

    US President Donald Trump recently held a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions.

    According to the agency, this indicates the US leader's determination to end the war.

    Earlier, Trump said that the war with Iran and the resulting fuel crisis were the main reasons for the Republican Party's defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East
    "Bloomberg": ABŞ və İran münaqişənin dayandırılması ilə bağlı danışıqlarda irəliləyişə yaxındır
    Bloomberg: США и Иран близки к прорыву в переговорах о прекращении конфликта
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57
    Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats
    Other countries
    23:49
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus
    Region
    23:25
    Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff
    Other countries
    23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes
    Other countries
    22:59
    Photo
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    Energy
    22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport
    Other countries
    22:34
    Photo
    Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed