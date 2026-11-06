Video of President's visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts posted on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 06 November, 2026
- 19:37
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A video featuring Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts has been shared on his social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Video of President's visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts posted on his social media accounts
Video
Video
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