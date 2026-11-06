Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Video of President's visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts posted on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 19:37
    Video of President's visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts posted on his social media accounts

    A video featuring Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts has been shared on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Video of President's visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts posted on his social media accounts

    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Cəbrayıl və Zəngilan rayonlarına səfərinə dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о поездке в Джебраил и Зангилан
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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