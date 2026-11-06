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    Daily Mail: Meghan Markle's father arrested in Florida on child sexual abuse material charges

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 19:13
    Daily Mail: Meghan Markle's father arrested in Florida on child sexual abuse material charges

    FBI agents have arrested Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in Florida on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

    According to Daily Mail, cited by Report, Markle was detained at the Maravida Senior Living facility in Lakeland, Florida.

    The publication, citing a source, said he is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

    The arrest follows the discovery of similar material at locations linked to Markle in the Philippines and Mexico.

    He had been living outside the United States in recent years before returning to Florida in the spring. Following a leg amputation in the Philippines, Markle uses a wheelchair. Shortly before his arrest, he was transferred to a facility specializing in care for people with dementia.

    Earlier, at the FBI's request, Mexican police searched a storage unit near his former home in Rosarito. The unit contained photographs and printed sexually explicit material, including images of minors.

    The storage unit had been rented in Markle's name in 2017. Markle himself denied any connection to the material discovered there.

    A parallel investigation is also underway in the Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr., Thomas Markle's 60-year-old son, claims to have discovered hundreds, possibly thousands, of images of child sexual abuse at his father's home in Cebu.

    Cebu police later confirmed that explicit material had been found on digital devices.

    Meghan Markle previously said she was deeply concerned by the investigation in the Philippines. She has yet to comment on the developments in Mexico or the report of her father's arrest.

    FBI United States of America (USA)
    Daily Mail: Отца Меган Маркл арестовали во Флориде по делу о детской порнографии
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