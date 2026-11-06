Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's digital achievements in Astana

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 19:29
    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's digital achievements in Astana

    Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova presented Azerbaijan's achievements in digital technologies and modern innovations at an international meeting on artificial intelligence safety in Astana.

    The Milli Majlis told Report that the event was held on November 6 as part of the Aqaba Process.

    The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and other officials.

    Addressing the meeting, Gafarova spoke about Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts in digital technologies and modern innovations, as well as the results achieved by the country.

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Digital technologies
    Sahibə Qafarova Azərbaycanı Qazaxıstanda beynəlxalq tədbirdə təmsil edib
    Сахиба Гафарова рассказала в Астане о цифровых достижениях Азербайджана
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    44 filmi

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