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Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova presented Azerbaijan's achievements in digital technologies and modern innovations at an international meeting on artificial intelligence safety in Astana.

The Milli Majlis told Report that the event was held on November 6 as part of the Aqaba Process.

The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Gafarova spoke about Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts in digital technologies and modern innovations, as well as the results achieved by the country.