Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Georgian MP says Azerbaijan's victory guarantees peace in the region

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 19:16
    Georgian MP says Azerbaijan's victory guarantees peace in the region

    Georgian MP Savalan Mirzayev has described Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War as an important guarantee against further conflicts and wars in the region.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, he made the remarks ahead of a performance staged by the Era Theatre at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and with the support of the Association of Azerbaijani Businessmen (AZEBI).

    According to Mirzayev, Azerbaijan's historic victory is of great importance for establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

    The MP noted that the leaders of regional countries also stress in their speeches the need to maintain peace, ensure economic development and create conditions for people to live in security and tranquillity.

    "Azerbaijan's victory serves as an important guarantee that the region will not face new conflicts and wars in the future," he added.

    November 8 – Victory Day
    Savalan Mirzəyev: Azərbaycanın zəfəri regionda sülhün təminatıdır
    Грузинский депутат назвал Победу Азербайджана гарантией мира в регионе
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