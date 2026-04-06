Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran IRGC intelligence chief Majid Hademi killed

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 11:48
    Iran IRGC intelligence chief Majid Hademi killed

    Majid Hademi, head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed, according to a statement cited by Tasnim news agency.

    Hademi was appointed to the position in June 2025. His predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in Israeli strikes, marking the second consecutive loss of a senior IRGC intelligence chief.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Majid Hademi Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH-ın Kəşfiyyat İdarəsinin rəisi Xadəmi öldürülüb
    Глава разведки КСИР Хадеми убит в результате ударов США и Израиля

    Latest News

    21:08

    Iran begins assessing war-related damages

    Region
    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed