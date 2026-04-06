Iran IRGC intelligence chief Majid Hademi killed
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 11:48
Majid Hademi, head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed, according to a statement cited by Tasnim news agency.
Hademi was appointed to the position in June 2025. His predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in Israeli strikes, marking the second consecutive loss of a senior IRGC intelligence chief.
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