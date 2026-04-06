Iran and the United States ​have received a plan to end hostilities that could come into effect on Monday and ‌reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the proposals said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

A framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, outlining a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a ​comprehensive agreement.

"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding the initial understanding would be ​structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel in ⁠the talks.

Axios first reported on Sunday that the United States, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ​ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing US, ​Israeli and regional sources.

The source told Reuters Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact "all night long" with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, ​reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a broader settlement. The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," ​would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.

There was no immediate response from US and ‌Iranian officials. ⁠Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined comment.