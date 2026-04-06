President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili

On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi.

According to Report's correspondent, during the conversation, the Presidents noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian bilateral relations are based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership. The sides hailed the successful development of cooperation across various areas, including political, economic, energy, green energy, transport, and investment. The importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in expanding bilateral relations was also highlighted.

They emphasized the significance of the joint transport and energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting their strategic and economic importance.

During the meeting, the role of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus was highlighted.

The Presidents praised the cooperation between their countries within international organizations and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the head of state signed the guest book.