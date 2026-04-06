Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit on April 6.

    According to Report's correspondent, a guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit

    Ilham Aliyev State visit Georgia Mehriban Aliyeva
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Gürcüstanda dövlət səfərindədir
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с государственным визитом в Грузию

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