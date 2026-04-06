President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on state visit
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 10:17
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit on April 6.
According to Report's correspondent, a guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.
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