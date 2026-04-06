Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold talks on sukuk market

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held discussions regarding the sukuk market, Report informs, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

A delegation of leading financial institutions and technology companies from Türkiye visited the Exchange, organized by the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Golden Global Investment Bank, Kuveyt Türk Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş, Katılım Emeklilik Hayat A.Ş., Türkiye Katılım Sigorta A.Ş., and TriO Blockchain Labs.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on the development of financial products and treasury operations, the establishment of technology and digital infrastructure, the sukuk market, as well as portfolio management and investment services.

This meeting is of great importance in terms of strengthening partnerships among regional capital markets, developing new financial instruments, and implementing innovative solutions.