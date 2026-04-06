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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Russia attacks Kyiv region, 21,000 people left without power

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    • 06 April, 2026
    • 11:04
    Russia attacks Kyiv region, 21,000 people left without power

    The Russian forces struck the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, as a result of which approximately 21,000 people were temporarily left without electricity, the head of the regional state administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, said on Telegram.

    According to him, on the morning of April 6, another strike was carried out on the region's energy infrastructure.

    "As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work. All critical infrastructure has already been switched to backup power," he noted.

    Kalashnyk added that water supply is maintained, social institutions continue operating on generators, communication and internet remain stable, and "invincibility points" (specially equipped tents with mobile communication, internet, heating, and first aid kits – ed.) have been opened.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Kyiv Mykola Kalashnyk Ukraine's energy infrastructure
    Rusiya Kiyev vilayətinə zərbə endirib, 21 min nəfər işıqsız qalıb
    Россия атаковала Киевскую область: без света остались 21 тыс. человек

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